"I know Barbara Walters and Joy [Behar] always say 'debatable or relatable,' I didn't see that in anything," Hostin said of the Hot Topics on the table.

Sunny Hostin calls new episode of The View 'chaotic' after 'awful' morning meeting: 'I hated everything'

"Today was what I would call a rough Hot Topics meeting. Would you agree with that?" executive producer Brian Teta asked the show's legal expert on Tuesday's episode of the Behind the Table podcast, to which Hostin replied: "It was awful. None of us agreed on what the lead should be, and ultimately we usually do agree on a lead, and we agree on the pop culture that we may discuss, but I think everyone sort of left unhappy with where we came down, which doesn't always happen."

Elaborating further on the show's famous (and sometimes infamous) pre-show meeting, where producers and cohosts lay out the day's map for Hot Topics discussions, Hostin said she "hated everything" that was proposed as a talking point.

"I know [series creator] Barbara Walters and Joy [Behar] always say 'debatable or relatable,' I didn't see that in anything. Some of the things, as you know, Brian, I have to self-edit sometimes because I'm thinking something and I shouldn't say it, and my husband has been very helpful curbing my desire to blurt. I'm a blurter," Hostin said.

Teta elaborated on Hostin's observation, predicting that the topics she was interested in bringing up would've "involved blurting," but that the show "landed in a decent place" in the end.

"No, no, I didn't like it," Hostin quickly replied. "It was chaotic today. And Joy's a blurter too. We have that in common."

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on 'The View' Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Behar made headlines on Tuesday's episode for several reasons, not only for shading the Kardashian family and getting a foot massage live on air, but for asking McConaughey — who was there to promote his book, Just Because — if he thinks he could ever get elected as a political figure since he's "anti-gun," as the 80-year-old claimed.

"One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," he said, raising his finger to Behar's face.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. Listen to the latest episode of the Behind the Table podcast above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: