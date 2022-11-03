"Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?"

Sunny Hostin fired shots at both conservatives and the insect community amid the heated run-up to the 2022 midterm elections.

The View cohost escalated an already tense debate on Thursday's episode of the long-running talk show when she compared white women voting for Republicans to a particular species of invasive pest.

"What's also surprising to me is the abortion issue. I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It's almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?" Hostin said, to which her fellow panelist and former Donald Trump associate Alyssa Farah Griffin quickly responded: "That's insulting to the voter!"

While Griffin continued to criticize her stance, Hostin dug in her heels, adding that women supporting anti-choice candidates are "voting against their own self-interest. Do they want to live in Gilead? Do they want to live in The Handmaid's Tale?" with reference to the Hulu series about women who live in forced sexual servitude among an oppressive, religiously motivated country.

Hostin said that white, female conservatives who support the Republican party are "voting against their own healthcare," all while Griffin pointed out her cohost's personal anti-abortion views.

"I have that view," Hostin replied. "I am very surprised that white, Republican, suburban women are voting against their own healthcare. I have not really recently evolved on the issue. I'm Catholic, that's my faith. I believe that abortion is wrong for me. There's a separation between a government and church, and I do not have the right to tell someone else [what to do]. However, they are voting against their own self-interest."

Hostin previously opened up about being anti-abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

"I don't believe in abortion, at any time," Hostin said on The View over the summer. "I don't believe in any exception to it." When Sara Haines asked if she believed in it "[in the instance of] incest or rape," Hostin responded, "No, I don't. I don't. That's considered very radical for many people, and it's because I'm Catholic and that's my faith."

Joy Behar eventually lightened the mood, joking to the ladies that Americans are no longer "voting for Republicans," but rather "a cult."

"Remember that. It's a cult," she said. "It's not Republicans anymore."

