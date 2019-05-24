Some things have changed in Hawkins, Ind. (there’s a new mall!), and some things haven’t (the Upside Down is still creepy AF!). The third installment of Stranger Things picks up in the summer of 1985 with the core group of kids — Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink) — battling a heartless new monster: puberty.

“We wanted to explore the theme of change,” says Matt Duffer, who created the series with his brother Ross. “The season takes place during the last summer before high school. The kids are growing up, and that transition is going to be messy and awkward and painful. Are they able to grow up without growing apart?” Oh, and their hometown is still a hot spot for a lot of interdimensional terror. “Eleven closed the Gate, but the Mind Flayer is still alive in the Upside Down,” teases Matt. “It will find another way into Hawkins.… It’s just a matter of time.” —Tim Stack