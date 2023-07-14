On Thursday, Prime Video released the first three episodes of the new season a few hours earlier than planned. Season 2 was originally set to stream at midnight ET on Friday, but fans can already head back to Cousins Beach with Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) for another magical summer now.

Created by author Jenny Han, season 2 picks up after Belly and Conrad's season 1 finale-ending kiss, with Jeremiah unaware that his big brother and crush locked lips behind his back. And while Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's (Rachel Blanchard) cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same. Plus, when an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.