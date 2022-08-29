Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are engaged!

According to PEOPLE, Radke popped the question Saturday at Southhampton's Dune Beach, seven months after the Bravolebrities confirmed they were dating. The private proposal was captured by cameras and will be featured in the reality show's upcoming seventh season, which does not have a premiere date yet.

The couple's costars, including Kyle Cooke, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, and Mya Allen, were also present for the engagement. "I was so surprised, I'm still in shock!" Hubbard told PEOPLE. Radke added, "It was quite the whirlwind throwing off Lindsay. She's a tough one to catch off guard!" Hubbard said their costars "were all surprised too" and "didn't know it was happening."

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

"They also thought they were going to a bonfire," Hubbard said. While Amanda Batula missed the big moment because she was taking care of her pups post-surgical procedures, "Kyle FaceTimed her, and we got to say hello," she said.

Hubbard and Radke have starred in Summer House — the Bravo series centered on a group of friends who share a summer home in Montauk and fill their days with parties, love triangles, and bottles of rosé all day — since it premiered in 2017. Their relationship blossomed last October, and the two addressed the possibility of a relationship at Cooke and Batula's wedding featured in the season 6 finale.

The couple, who briefly dated during season 4, confirmed their relationship in January. "Timing is just an interesting thing," Hubbard told Page Six at the time. "When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different head spaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don't think those feelings ever died."