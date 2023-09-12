"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful," Radke wrote in a letter to friends and family.

Summer is over and, apparently, so is love.

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke got engaged in August 2022 with plans to marry this fall but reality has set in for the reality couple, who have called off their engagement and canceled their upcoming wedding in Mexico.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," Radke wrote in a letter to friends and family, obtained by PEOPLE. "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

Hubbard and Radke met in 2016 while filming season 1 of the Bravo reality show following a group of friends who share a summer house in the Hamptons. After a series of false starts, they started dating around the filming of season 6 in 2021 and went public with their relationship the following January. The couple then announced their engagement seven months later in August.

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radkes's letter continued. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Some of their Summer House costars thought Hubbard and Radke had moved too fast, though Radke conceded in a season 7 confessional that there were "no rules about when you're supposed to get engaged" and that he was just following what felt right in his heart.

But the best-laid plans of reality stars and men often go awry.

"I'm sorry again this has become such a mess," Radke concluded his letter. "Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl."

