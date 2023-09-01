Netflix might not have season 9 of Suits — but, don't worry, it is available to stream, as is its short-lived spinoff.

How to watch the final season of Suits not available on Netflix

USA's legal drama Suits has been dominating streaming charts since it debuted on Netflix in June, despite the fact that the series ended in 2019.

However, Netflix doesn't have the ninth and final season of Suits available on its service. Not to worry, however: another streaming service has got you covered.

Peacock currently has all nine seasons of Suits available to stream online. That's 134 episodes of tense legal thrills for your viewing pleasure — 10 more episodes than Netflix has available.

Additionally, Peacock is also the only streaming service with the short-lived Suits spinoff Pearson. The first and only season of the series was added to the service Thursday. Pearson stars Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson as she trades law for politics in Chicago.

SUITS -- Season: 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on 'Suits' | Credit: Robert Ascroft/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Suits follows outsider Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as he navigates the competitive legal culture in New York while posing as a lawyer. The series also stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and Meghan Markle, before she married Prince Harrry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

The series broke streaming records in July with 3.7 billion views in a single week across Netflix and Peacock. However, despite its renewed popularity, Suits' six original writers were collectively paid less than $3,000 in residuals for penning the first season of the show last quarter, according to writer Ethan Drogin.

Suits seasons 1-9 are available to stream on Peacock, while seasons 1-8 are available on Netflix.

