The 10 best episodes of Suits
"She Knows" (Season 2, Episode 1)
Season 2 remains Suits' strongest run, and it all began with the premiere episode, which tackled two things: Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) learning Mike's (Patrick J. Adams) secret, and the return of ousted named partner Daniel Hardman (David Costabile), the show's best villain.
"Sucker Punch" (Season 2, Episode 7)
When The Good Wife pitted its characters against one another in a mock trial in season 4, it led to one of the series' best episodes, and the same can be said of Suits. "Sucker Punch" features an emotionally fraught mock trial that puts the firm's relationships under a microscope, examining how the partners feel about Harvey, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Louis' (Rick Hoffman) relationship,and Harvey and Donna's (Sarah Rafferty) relationship. As a bonus, Macht's real life wife Jacinda Barrett also guest-stars.
"Asterisk" (Season 2, Episode 9)
"Asterisk" is a great reminder of how much fun this show used to have: from the "Disco Inferno" sequence, to Donna deducing Louis was promoted to senior partner based on the suit he's wearing, and to the strong case of the week, this episode is just a classic crowd pleaser. However, it's not all fun and games. The hour ends with the upsetting reveal that Mike's grandmother passed away.
"Heartburn" (Season 3, Episode 14)
Rick Hoffman and Patrick J. Adams turn in some of their finest performances on the show in this poignant hour that sees both Louis and Mike realizing that they might have to give something up to achieve everything they want out of life. In the wake of his heart attack, Louis breaks up with Sheila, the love of his life, since she doesn't want to have kids but he does. Meanwhile, Mike continues to struggle with the realization that there's a limit to how far he can go in this profession because he's living a lie.
"No Way Out" (Season 3, Episode 16)
Is Harvey a good a man? Actually, are any of these characters good people after all of the moral compromises they've made since the show began? That's the question at the heart of this fast-paced and thrilling season finale that finally acknowledges that Harvey, Jessica, and Mike have lost the moral high ground over the past three seasons. Thankfully, it ends with them all taking steps to fix that — albeit, temporarily.
"This Is Rome" (Season 4, Episode 10)
Suits pushes Louis back into villain territory in the season 4 midseason finale, which finds our favorite mudding enthusiast out of the firm and looking to claw his way back into Rome. Unfortunately, that means making enemies of his old co-workers. At first, that means stealing his clients against Jessica's wishes, but once Louis discovers Mike's secret, he uses that to get what he's always wanted: his name on the goddamn door. The final three scenes of Louis separately confronting Donna, Jessica, and Mike are some of Rick Hoffman's best work on the show because his sense of betrayal and hurt is palpable.
"Fork in the Road" (Season 4, Episode 13)
Louis and Harvey's relationship is one of the most interesting ones on the show. They (mostly) respect each other, but there's a lot of animosity there, too. Well, "Fork in the Road" finally reveals the incident made their "friendship" so fraught. Meanwhile in the present, Harvey endeavors to make sure Louis and Mike don't go down the same road by making them "work [their] s—t out" on a mini-road trip that's loads of fun and ends up being rather poignant. Again, Suits is always at its best when it focuses on the characters' relationships.
"Intent" (Season 4, Episode 15)
What makes "Intent" such a compelling episode is how it allows both Jessica and Donna to be emotionally vulnerable, which is something we rarely see from these two women. As Jessica reels from a breakup that her own actions cause, Donna faces prison time after the D.A. receives a video of her illegally obtaining evidence. While the fact that Donna broke the law is rather stupid, her reasoning for it is very human: Every day she watches Harvey and Mike bend the law to their wills and pull rabbits out of hats to save the day, and she wanted to be the hero for once. If any of us worked for Harvey, we'd feel this insecurity, too. (However, let's be clear: None of us are Donna. We're all Louis and should own it).
"P.S.L." (Season 6, Episode 10)
Sure, Jessica's departure hasn't stuck as much as we thought it would, but that doesn't matter because Gina Torres' final episode as a series regular stands out; it's one of the few times we see Jessica fight for something she cares about apart from her firm. Plus, we love any opportunity to learn more about Jessica's past!
"Character and Fitness" (Season 6, Episode 16)
Of course this episode made the list. Jessica returned to save the day, and Mike, our little fraud, was officially admitted to the bar. Was the latter the most believable storyline? No matter — it felt like the culmination of six seasons worth of work.