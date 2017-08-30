The 10 best episodes of Suits

What makes "Intent" such a compelling episode is how it allows both Jessica and Donna to be emotionally vulnerable, which is something we rarely see from these two women. As Jessica reels from a breakup that her own actions cause, Donna faces prison time after the D.A. receives a video of her illegally obtaining evidence. While the fact that Donna broke the law is rather stupid, her reasoning for it is very human: Every day she watches Harvey and Mike bend the law to their wills and pull rabbits out of hats to save the day, and she wanted to be the hero for once. If any of us worked for Harvey, we'd feel this insecurity, too. (However, let's be clear: None of us are Donna. We're all Louis and should own it).