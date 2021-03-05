Patrick J. Adams and Suits creator defend Meghan Markle amid bullying allegations and Buckingham Palace probe

Megan Markle's Suits costar and the show's creator are speaking up in her defense after The Times published a story on Tuesday night accusing the Duchess of bullying royal staff.

On Friday, Patrick J. Adams, who played Markle's love interest Mike Ross on the USA series, spoke at length on Twitter about his former costar's character. "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he wrote. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

Adams went on to express how Markle's has always had a "deep sense of morality" and has "never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear." After describing the complicated family dynamic she became a part of on marrying Prince Harry, the actor added that he was sickened to read "the endless racist, slanderous, click baiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK."

He concluded his thread of tweets by stating that it's "obscene" that the Royal Family is "promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health."

Image zoom Credit: Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that it will be launching a probe into bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex, a move Adams described as "another stunning example of the shamelessness of a institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency."

The series premiered in 2011 and saw the exit of both Adams and Markle during the show's seventh season with the wedding of their characters. The legal drama concluded its run the following year.

Adams isn't the only one standing up for Markle. Suits showrunner Aaron Korsh also expressed his support for the duchess on Twitter. "Meghan Markle is not a monster," he wrote. "She's a strong woman with a kind heart who's trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don't know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late night emails makes you a horrible person, then I'm going to hell 50 times over."

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after The Times published their story on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

All of these comes ahead of Markle and Prince Harry's sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey, set to air on Sunday evening, during which Markle is expected to discuss her journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and facing intense public pressure. Prince Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.