HBO has announced that the battle for media conglomerate Waystar Royco resumes in the spring of 2023 with the premiere of Succession season 4. The network has also released a teaser for the upcoming episodes.

Season 3 of the Jesse Armstrong-created comedy-drama ended with Matthew Macfadyen's company executive Tom Wambsgans going behind the back of his wife Shiv (Sarah Snook) to warn Brian Cox's media bigwig Logan Roy that Shiv and her siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) were plotting against him.

Brian Cox HBO Succession Season 3 - Episode 8 Brian Cox in 'Succession' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

The season 4 teaser finds Logan lamenting his enemies. "Everything I try to do, people turn against me," says Cox's media magnate. "I'm a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies."

We also see the "rebel alliance" of Shiv, Roman, and Kendall meeting up with their older sibling Connor (Alan Ruck) and Tom asking Shiv if she wants to "talk about what happened," a conversation which, we're guessing, might wind up with Macfadyen's character sleeping on the couch.

Watch the Succession season 4 teaser below.

