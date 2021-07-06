Succession season 3 teaser promises a battle Roy-ale

No one will be getting bored in the Waystar Royco boardroom on season 3 of Succession — if a new teaser for HBO's multiple Emmy-winning drama-comedy is any indication.

Media empire-ruling patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined for season 3 by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

Season 3 of Succession debuts this fall on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the teaser trailer for season 3 of Succession above.

