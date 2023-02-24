Succession to end its reign with upcoming season 4

Creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong said the forthcoming season will be the show's last.

Succession will come to the end of the line after its upcoming fourth season.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed that the new season, which starts streaming on HBO March 26, will see the end of the Roy family saga. Explaining that the show's title implies an ending, Armstrong admits that the plan was not for the family dramedy to go on indefinitely.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?" he told the outlet.

"I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, 'Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'" Armstrong said. "And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or 2 more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

HBO did not immediately return a request for comment.

Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and J. Smith-Cameron as various members of the Roy family and associates, all battling for control of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo in the wake of patriarch Logan's (Cox) impending exit.

Season 3 ended with Macfadyen's company executive Tom Wambsgans going behind the back of his wife Shiv (Snook) to warn Logan that Shiv and her siblings Roman (Culkin) and Kendall (Strong) were plotting against him. Season 4 will pick up in the aftermath of that bombshell.

Since its debut in 2018, the series has been a massive success for HBO. To date, it's been nominated for many awards, including 48 Primetime Emmy Awards (13 of which it won), nine Golden Globe Awards (with five wins), and more.

