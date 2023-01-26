"I'm sure we'll iron it all out." Yeah, right.

Succession will return for its fourth season March 24, HBO announced today. And we also got us our first, predictably bilious, taste of the upcoming episodes in the form of a teaser trailer.

Highlights? A fabulously ludicrous negotiation over a phone call between Brian Cox's media titan Logan Roy and his three younger offspring, Kieran Culkin's Roman, Sarah Snook's Shiv, and Jeremy Strong's Kendall. Matthew Macfadyen's Tom Wambsgans asking his father-in-law, Logan, if they would still be "good" if he and Shiv split up. Oh, and it's time to buy a hat, because it looks like Alan Ruck's Connor Roy will marry his former, let's say, employee Willa, played by Justine Lupe. Can't wait for the speeches.

Succession Season 4 Brian Cox in 'Succession'' season 4 | Credit: David Russell/HBO

HBO's plot synopsis for season 4 reads: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Macfadyen's character emerged as the big winner at the end of the third season, essentially siding with Logan against the four siblings in their battle to take over the family business.

The British actor was tight-lipped when EW recently asked if he could tease anything about season 4. "Not really, no," he said. "I don't know what to say about it… I mean, who knows? I hope it's good."

By the looks of it, it'll be better than that.

Succession season 4 premieres March 24. Watch the trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related Content