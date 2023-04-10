Here's what went down in season 4, episode 3 of the HBO drama.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 4, episode 3 of Succession.

It's safe to say Succession fans did not see that coming.

During the April 9 episode of the drama, Succession shocked viewers by killing none other than the patriarch of the Roy family, Logan (Brian Cox). The episode, only the third of the series' final season, saw most of the characters attending Connor's (Alan Ruck) wedding. Logan, however, was on a plane to Sweden with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and a handful of others, to meet with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) and attempt to save the GoJo deal.

While the plane was still in the air, Tom called Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) to tell them that during the flight, Logan became short of breath. By the time Tom was able to get his kids on the phone, members of the flight crew were already performing chest compressions.

Episode 403 of “Succession” Brian Cox and Matthew Macfayden on 'Succession' | Credit: David M. Russell/HBO

Tom offered to hold his phone up to Logan's ear. Unable to know if their father could hear them, Roman and Kendall said goodbye. "You're a good man, you're a good dad, you did a good job," Roman told his dad before Kendall admitted that although he can't forgive his father, he does love him.

Kendall then went and got Shiv so that she could say goodbye, but at that point, it seemed he was gone. She told her father that she loves him.

Together, Kendall and Shiv then updated Connor, who responded by saying, "I never got the chance to make him proud of me." Connor then had no choice but to cancel the wedding, though he and Willa (Justine Lupe) still exchanged vows in a much more intimate ceremony.

Logan was officially pronounced dead upon the plane's landing, where Shiv gave a statement to the press, informing them that Waystar Royco's board would be meeting soon to decide on leadership for the company. In other words, this show is now really about succession.

Succession airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: