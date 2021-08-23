Succession season 3 to premiere in October

Succession type TV Show network HBO

Count us as more excited than Cousin Greg at California Pizza Kitchen, because season 3 of HBO's Succession will premiere in October, social accounts for the critically acclaimed comedy-drama announced Monday.

The third installment finds Brian Cox's media tycoon Logan Roy in a perilous position after being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of season 2. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Ahead of its debut, Succession also announced two high-profile additions to the cast: Alexander Skarsgard, who will portray confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson, and Oscar winner Adrien Brody, who will play Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire.

In July, the series upped the anticipation with an official teaser from season 3. It featured some grade-A threats, like Logan telling Kendall he's "gonna grind his f---ing bones to make my bread."

Previously, Ruck told PeopleTV that shooting would begin "in New York right around the middle of November." Earlier in 2020, the series won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

