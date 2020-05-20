The "tribute with a certain... flavah!"

Jeremy Strong's Succession rap — now available on iTunes

Succession type TV Show network HBO

Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy is now officially a hip-hop recording artist. Talk about rich white boy privilege, even if the track happens to be straight fire. No doubt daddy Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had a hand in this.

After his unbearably awkward, unbearably iconic debut performance at his father's 50th work anniversary celebration in Succession season 2, Kendall's mad rhymes in "L to the OG," the song written for the show by composer Nicholas Britell, is now available as a music download from Water Tower Music. It's the 23rd track on the official series soundtrack, which will be available in full this Friday.

We can now officially say, "'L to the OG' available on iTunes."

"The line in the script, it was basically just a white guy at a bar mitzvah doing a stupid rap," Strong told EW of his character's amateur rap. "But [series creator] Jesse [Armstrong] had sent me a video that was on Instagram of this guy — he’s an oil heir, and he’s a billionaire. At his 40th birthday, he got on stage and rapped with Nelly, and he was pretty f—ing good. Jesse was like, something like that."

The actor also remembered Britell performing the rap for Strong over the phone: "Nick is obviously a brilliant composer and a real hip-hop aficionado. When I heard him do it, I was like, 'Oh, this is amazing.' I only had four days until we shot it. And we were working for two of those days. So that’s part of the enormous pressure that this show puts on you because you don’t have time to prepare."

