If you've been crossing your fingers for a "Disgusting Brothers" Succession spinoff, we've got some bad news...

"I know there was some talk about spinoffs, but no, not at all," HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi said in a new interview with Deadline, thus dashing the hopes of those who hoped to see the Roy saga continue beyond this coming Sunday's feature-length series finale.

"I'll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of Succession and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off," she added. "Jesse, should he do a series again, I think it will be entirely original. Whether it's based on IP or not, I'm not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely."

Justine Lupe, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook on 'Succession' Justine Lupe, Alan Ruck, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook on 'Succession' | Credit: Macall Polay/HBO

In February, Armstrong revealed in an interview with the New Yorker that the fourth season of Succession would be its last. In the same conversation, he teased the possibility that the world of the show could continue in some form.

"I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete," he said. "This is the muscular season to exhaust all our reserves of interest, and I think there's some pain in all these characters that's really strong. But the feeling that there could be something else in an allied world, or allied characters, or some of the same characters — that's also strong in me. I have caveated the end of the show, when I've talked to some of my collaborators, like: Maybe there's another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite? Maybe there's something else that could be done, that harnessed what's been good about the way we've worked on this."

Ahead of the season 4 premiere, Succession cast member J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Waystar Royce executive Gerri Kellman, told EW that she felt the show could have continued "for years."

"Jesse really knows his show, and in terms of the main characters, and the main storyline, [it's] probably proper and true that this is the final season," she said. "But for all these myriad characters around the perimeter, and all the other themes in the show, which are really rich and juicy, I feel like the show could go on for years, because there's just a lot of fun material. For us actors on the sidelines, we feel like, oh, okay, well, bye, bye, everybody! [Laughs] It's sad."

The Succession series finale airs Sunday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the teaser trailer for the finale below.

