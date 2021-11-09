Across the Atlantic, Braun appeared in a variety of notable projects, including the Kevin Smith-directed horror film Red State and docudrama The Stanford Prison Experiment, but had a much lower profile in his home country than Macfadyen did in Britain. Prior to auditioning for Succession, he was taking an extended break. "I was living in San Francisco at the time with my little brother," he says. "I was on a bit of a hiatus from acting and then I was sent this and said, 'Alright, well I'll make a trip to L.A.'" Braun met with filmmaker Adam McKay (Step Brothers, The Big Short), who is an executive producer on the series and directed the pilot. "I didn't really understand the show," says the actor. "I'd never read anything like this script. I was like, I think my scenes are funny, I think this guy's kind of goofy, we should laugh at him maybe. But then everything else is all kind of intense. So I guess I have to ride that line." Braun later auditioned again for McKay, creator/showrunner Jesse Armstrong, and executive producer Kevin Messick. "There's a scene in the pilot where Colin (Logan Roy's chief of security, played by Scott Nicholson) holds me up against the elevator because he thinks I'm a threat," explains Braun. "Kevin was told to grab me and I kept being like, 'F---ing shove my arm up there, man, like, hurt me, give me something to fight against.' I was like, 'Go harder, harder, harder!' It just felt like a fun time."