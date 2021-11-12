Succession stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun have ideas for a Tom-and-Greg spin-off

The actors have some thoughts about where they'd like their characters to end up.

With HBO recently renewing Succession for a fourth season, we can look forward to many more awkward, weird, and just plain flabbergasting encounters between Waystar Royco executive Tom Wambsgans and his seemingly feckless underling Gregory "Cousin Greg" Hirsch. But could there be life for the much-beloved pair beyond the show in a Tom-and-Greg spin-off series? EW chatted about the possibility with the Tom-portraying Matthew Macfadyen and the Greg-playing Nicholas Braun when the pair sat down to chat for our recent digital cover.

"I always want to see Tom and Greg in Japan or Abu Dhabi or somewhere like that," says Macfadyen. "Somewhere else."

"Where could they go be powerful?" muses Braun.

"Yeah, they set up a think tank in Saudi Arabia or somewhere," says Macfadyen. "Somewhere that has a dreadful human rights record. 'Well, we're trying to change things.' Or getting things wrong in Tokyo and making terrible cultural faux pas."

Succession Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen as Greg and Tom on season 3 of 'Succession.' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

"It could also be them just opening up a resort in the Bahamas together or something," says Braun. "Let's go off the grid, man!"

"Or a ski school in Vermont or somewhere like that," says Macfadyen.

"Yeah, let's get out there, let's stop being on our phones!" concludes Braun. "Create something that's ours!"

Remember, folks, you heard it here first!

