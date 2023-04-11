The surprising link between that shocking episode of Succession and Curb Your Enthusiasm
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sunday's episode of Succession, "Connor's Wedding."
The behind-the-scenes Succession team had a surprising codename they used when internally referring to the death of Logan Roy, a cataclysmic event which occurred on Sunday's episode. According to writer Georgia Pritchett, the patriarch's demise was coded as "Larry David," the name of the creator and star of another HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.
"This was a tough secret to keep!" tweeted Pritchett on Tuesday. "We decided it in the Succession writers' room [on] Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor's Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode."
Brian Cox's media mogul passed away from a medical emergency while on a flight from New York to Scandinavia. Speaking with EW on Monday, Succession director Mark Mylod revealed that the idea to kill off the character early in the season came from creator Jesse Armstrong, who wrote Sunday's episode.
"I'd love to say it was all my idea, that would be a lie," said Mylod. "Jesse had the idea quite a long time ago, I think possibly way back when we were planning season 3. There was this idea that it would happen early in the season, in a very unexpected way. We obviously had this misdirect, the smoke grenade of setting the episode at Connor and Willa's wedding, to hopefully throw people off the scent even more. It was Jesse's idea from quite a way back and we were working our way towards it. It's one of those lovely things where, if you look back at the writing over previous episodes, you'll see those little hints. I think when the show is at its best, things are so shocking and so surprising, and yet when you step back there's a part of them that also seems inevitable also."
