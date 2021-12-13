Succession type TV Show network HBO

Succession went out, as it always does, with a bang this season. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) made a stunning confession to Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin). Logan (Brian Cox) revealed himself to be even more cruel and manipulative than we thought, which is saying a lot. And Tom (Matthew MacFayden) may have finally proved himself to be good, or bad, enough for Shiv. (Read our recap here.)

"It is an astonishing ending," Brian Cox told ET. "And it shows where the power lies in the family—and it's not necessarily where you think it lies either. So, that's the great thing about the ending."

Jeremy Strong, praising the vision of show creator Jesse Armstrong, agreed, saying it was an "incredibly profound way to end this season."

Twitter weighed in on the explosive ending. Some worried aloud for Tom's safety because...well, it's Shiv:

While some pointed out that Tom warned y'all:

A couple of times:

But wasn't Shiv kind of to blame for this betrayal in the first place?

And wasn't Wambsgans just finally standing up for himself?

Meanwhile, the most loving and stable relationship of this season became very apparent to everyone:

To sum things up:

