Kurt Cobain would be 'proud' of how Succession used Nirvana's 'Rape Me,' says Courtney Love

After Succession's good and bad tweet-filled episode on Sunday, Courtney Love made her own social media post to praise the hit HBO series' inclusion of one of her late husband Kurt Cobain's most controversial songs.

"Rape Me," released in 1993 by Cobain's iconic band Nirvana, served as the titular disruption in Sunday's "The Disruption," when Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had it blasted through speakers during his sister Shiv's (Sarah Snook) first major speech as a high-ranking Waystar Royco employee. Completely thrown and humiliated, Shiv storms off the stage, making her way to Kendall's empty office and spitting in his notebook.

Love, who holds approval rights on the use of Nirvana songs, wrote in an Instagram story viewed by EW before it expired, "I was in the room watching (agog) as this song was written in about an hour, and I've never been so proud of approving one of Kurt's songs, this cue in @succession is as if they truly understood kc what he was screaming his heart out… without specifics… about. I'm sure wherever he is he's proud of this."

Kurt Cobain, Sarah Snook Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Macall B. Polay/HBO

Appearing on Nirvana's 1993 album In Utero, "Rape Me" was the band's final single before Cobain's death in April 1994 at age 27.

