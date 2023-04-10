We haven't seen the last of that Succession character

Sunday night's episode of the HBO hit left viewers rattled, but there's a lot more story to tell.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong shocked viewers on Sunday by killing off Brian Cox's foul-mouthed patriarch Logan Roy. The media tycoon passed away due to a medical emergency while flying from New York to Scandinavia on episode 3 of the show's fourth and final season. Although the smart money was on Logan dying at some point before the end of the series, few had predicted his demise occurring so early in the season

So, have we seen the last of Logan Roy? Apparently not. In a new interview with Vulture, Cox revealed that, after filming episode 3, the actor returned to the production to shoot flashback scenes featuring his character.

"I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff," said the Scottish actor.

In the interview, Cox also teased the seemingly remote possibility that Roy might not actually be dead.

"We had to be very careful about giving away the game," he said. "I came in three episodes later [than when the rest of episode 3 was filmed] to do the death thing, and I didn't do anything. I just lay there and had the phone by my ear. That's why I think there was a very strong contention and very strong reason to think that maybe he's not dead at all. Maybe it's all a ruse! If you think about it, the last image is a body bag. Anybody could be in that body bag… There's a possibility."

Earlier this year, Cox told EW that he had no problem with Armstrong ending Succession after just four seasons.

"I'm fine with it," he said. "I'm a Brit. I think what we understand is the duration of any kind of show, and a lot of shows go well past their sell-by date, and that's the rigor that is extraordinary about Jesse Armstrong. He will not let it go past it. He was saying last night at the premiere how sad he was and then somebody shouted, 'Yeah, but you're the one who stopped it!' [Laughs] But he doesn't want to flog this thing endlessly. You know, it has a finite sense and that's what's so great about the show. He's had the courage to say, okay, it's over, we're finishing, and that's what he's done in the most original and imaginative way. I think everybody's going to be very excited about season 4 for that very reason. That's down to Jesse Armstrong, he's our leader, and he's been remarkable. And he's quite modest. He's also ruthless. But he's modest."

