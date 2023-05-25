Succession star Brian Cox thinks Logan Roy was killed off 'too early'

Cox felt 'rejected' when he learned how his media mogul would die.

Do you think Logan Roy died too soon on Succession? So does Brian Cox, who plays (or played) the media magnate on the HBO series.

In a new interview with the BBC's Amol Rajan, the Scottish actor argued that Succession creator Jesse Armstrong should have held off on killing Logan, who passed away from natural causes on a plane during episode 3 of the season.

"He decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early," says Cox in the interview. "I mean, he'd made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That's why I didn't watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough. But I just thought, wow, you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

Brilliant as he found it, though, he nevertheless struggled with feelings of rejection upon learning of Logan's early demise. "It was an odd feeling," said the actor. "I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, 'Oh, all the work I've done. And finally I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane.'"

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in season 4 of 'Succession' Brian Cox as Logan Roy in season 4 of 'Succession' | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

When Cox is asked if he thought about suggesting to Armstrong that Logan was being killed off too soon, the actor replied, "No, I didn't. There's no point going down that road, especially with somebody like Jesse, because he's already made a plan."

The Succession series finale airs Sunday, May 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the teaser trailer for the finale below.

