Yes, Logan Roy cut a rug to Carly Rae Jepsen at the season 4 premiere party.

Watch Brian Cox get down on the dance floor to 'Call Me Maybe' with Succession cast

On Tuesday, Cox's wife, the actress and filmmaker Nicole Ansari, posted footage on Instagram of Cox and other Succession cast members, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alexander Skarsgård, dancing to Jepsen's hit at the party which followed a screening in New York of the season 4 premiere.

"This is how this epic evening for Succession's final Gala Premiere ended," Ansari wrote in an accompanying note. "It is not often that I get my husband to dance, but last night was inevitable…! You can look forward to the most incredible start of season 4, the best thing I have seen as of yet. Only a few more days…!"

Brian Cox in Succession Season 4; Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen Brian Cox and Carly Rae jepsen | Credit: David Russell/HBO; Carly Rae Jepsen/YouTube

In February, Succession creator Jesse David Armstrong told The New Yorker that the fourth season of Succession would be the last.

"I always felt that Jesse will end this when he feels it's the right time to end it," Skarsgård, who plays tech mogul Lukas Matsson on the show, recently told EW. "I was never worried that this was going to be a case where they do one or two seasons too many. I don't think that's worthy of Succession. I'm so honored to have been a small part of it."

Season 4 of Succession premieres on HBO March 26. See Cox and crew on the dance floor below.

