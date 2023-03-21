Watch Brian Cox get down on the dance floor to 'Call Me Maybe' with Succession cast
We know that Brian Cox's Succession character Logan Roy is not a fan of rap, or at least he is not a fan of his son Kendall rapping about him. Cox himself is happy, however, to shake a leg to the sound of Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," given the right circumstances.
On Tuesday, Cox's wife, the actress and filmmaker Nicole Ansari, posted footage on Instagram of Cox and other Succession cast members, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Alexander Skarsgård, dancing to Jepsen's hit at the party which followed a screening in New York of the season 4 premiere.
"This is how this epic evening for Succession's final Gala Premiere ended," Ansari wrote in an accompanying note. "It is not often that I get my husband to dance, but last night was inevitable…! You can look forward to the most incredible start of season 4, the best thing I have seen as of yet. Only a few more days…!"
In February, Succession creator Jesse David Armstrong told The New Yorker that the fourth season of Succession would be the last.
"I always felt that Jesse will end this when he feels it's the right time to end it," Skarsgård, who plays tech mogul Lukas Matsson on the show, recently told EW. "I was never worried that this was going to be a case where they do one or two seasons too many. I don't think that's worthy of Succession. I'm so honored to have been a small part of it."
Season 4 of Succession premieres on HBO March 26. See Cox and crew on the dance floor below.
