Succession star Alan Ruck says they shot more footage of Connor and Willa's wedding

You probably wouldn't say that Alan Ruck stole Sunday's episode of Succession, given the hour also saw the unexpected death of media titan Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and an array of other terrific performances from Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin et al. But, as he has time and time again on this series, Ruck managed to sidle in from left field to momentarily kidnap proceedings, whether it was his terrifyingly emotionless reaction to the news of Logan's death or the touching scene between his character and fiancee Willa (Justine Lupe) in which they agree to get married regardless of the day's events.

"It was a big one," says Ruck about Sunday's show, which was written by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong. "It's, I think, the strongest episode we've ever done. I think it's the best thing we've ever done, and that's saying a lot, because we've done a lot of good episodes. This one for obvious reasons was just massive. The writers gave me some really nice stuff to do. They have for these past couple of episodes, they've really hooked me up, the writers have, I'm grateful."

Below, Ruck talks more about shooting the episode, what he personally thinks of Victoria sponge cake, and how he made his co-star cry (in a good way).

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So, obviously, my first question is, what's Alan Ruck's opinion of Victoria sponge cake?

ALAN RUCK: [Laughs] You know? I think I'd be alright with it. I think I could eat a little bit. I don't think I'm going to go seek some out, but if there's some lying around, somebody offers me a piece, I think I'll be okay.

When did you discover this episode would be the swan song of Logan Roy?

Well, early on. I think it was a special Jesse Zoom call, maybe even before we read through the first episode for season 4, as I recall. He called us all together, and he said, this is what we've planned to do, letting us know that Logan would pass away in episode 3. I think, at the same time, he dropped quite a heavy hint that this would also be the last season. You know, he was saying things like [adopts British accent], "It might be, it might very well be."

What do you remember about shooting the episode?

It was hot! It was very hot, and there were some people who got dizzy, and had to sit down, and we had to bring them water, and put ice on the back of their neck. It was that hot. We're wearing all those formal clothes, and woolen suits and everything. I do remember, just in terms of practical work, that we had to deal with the heat.

Emotionally, we knew what was coming, it's a problem that you put on the back burner, because you have all these other scenes to get through before that happens, right? It's just in the back of your mind that that's coming and [you] try not to think about it. When it does happen, I swear, the writing is so good, and when Sarah [Snook] and Jeremy [Strong] came in to tell me that the old man had died, and just looking at her face, I was immediately in that zone. I've always believed that your performance comes from the people you're working with. You go into a scene with an agenda, but then, if someone's weeping uncontrollably, you try to let that in.

When Connor is told the news about Logan's death, he says, "He never even liked me," in this incredibly blank fashion. I interviewed the episode's director Mark Mylod and he said you took his legs away with that delivery. Did you plan that?

I wasn't quite sure how to do it. I thought, I don't think I would have burst into tears immediately, and been inconsolable, and a big puddle on the ground. I just think it was a moment of shock. This is the thing that has been foremost in Connor's mind, I've got to get the old man to be proud of me, I've got to get the old man to admire me, to say "well done," to put his arm around me and tell me that he loves me. That's what he's desperate [for]. They all do, they all want that. But this is what he's wanted forever, and it wasn't going to happen in the business world, because Connor has no aptitude for that, and that's the only thing that mattered to the old man, right? I just think it was a moment of being stunned and he just kind of blurted out a naked truth.

Mylod said I took his legs away?

Yes, he said the writing was great, but that you came in, and chomped on the material, and took his legs away.

[Laughs] Funny.

In the episode, Connor and Willa have this, by the standards of the show, quite sweet scene when they lay their cards on the table in an honest way that rarely happens between characters on Succession. What do you remember about shooting that?

Well, Justine and I, for a long time, had wanted a scene like that. We had a couple of scenes in the early going, when we were at my ranch, and I was telling her how I felt about her, and I wanted this exclusive thing to really work. But it was fairly one-sided, it was me basically telling her how crazy I was about her. And in this one [we were] partners, the characters were partners in that moment. Who knows what will happen? But in that moment, they really were together. He asked her a point blank question, she answered it honestly, and she said, "I'm not leaving, at least not today." [Laughs] Very funny and sweet. She's so easy to act with, I trust her completely, and I know whatever's going to happen is going to be true.

Before the s--- really hits the fan, you have this great line about Scrooge being a huge wealth creator. When you read a line like that, you must start salivating, surely.

Well, they've given me so many wonderful things to say, so many inane things to say. From the beginning, I was like, what kind of person says this stuff? And believes it with his whole heart? From Jesse's clues, I started to build the idea of this guy who is marching to the beat of a drum that nobody else can hear. I mean, that was just a little fun exchange with Willa's mum. He's just as entitled as the rest of them, he's just as bad as the rest of them. He just doesn't have the ability to create the money, like they do.

Is all this going to be good or bad for Connor's presidential run? I feel it's a bit like Trump's indictment, it could go either way.

Well, I mean, unless you're accused of murder, no publicity is bad publicity. I think that might help Connor, but I can't tell you anything. [Laughs]

We only saw a very brief glimpse of Connor and Willa actually getting married. Is there any deleted footage? Did you shoot the vows or speeches or anything?

Well, yeah, actually, we did. What was interesting was, in the script, it just said, "Connor and Willa are at an altar, and they're pronounced man and wife, and they kiss and embrace." That's all it was, an eighth of a page. Then, when it came time to do it, Mark Mylod was saying things like, "I need to feel everything that's happened today, I need to feel that pain, I need to feel some of that sadness." We did have vows, and he said, "I would love it if you guys got emotional during the vows." So, between takes, I just said to Justine, "I never would have been able to do this show without you," and she burst into tears, and she was like, "Stop it! Stop it! Stop it!" So we were definitely in that place, and I think what Mylod was doing was just getting us to that place, that emotional place, so he could snatch a moment of it, and then that's what we used.

