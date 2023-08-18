"They dove down and really started going at me," said Crystal Finn.

Succession actress says she was attacked by otters in a California river: 'I felt something on my backside'

Turns out, there are more dangerous beasts living in the wild than the vicious members of Succession's Roy clan.

Actress Crystal Finn, who had a small role on season 4's election-night episode, "America Decides," told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was bitten by otters last month while swimming in the Feather River, near Northern California's Plumas National Forest.

Crystal Finn Actress Crystal Finn, who had a role on 'Succession' | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The actress felt the first bite after diving from a boulder into the water. Shortly afterwards, a trio of otters appeared about six inches from her face.

"I felt something on my backside and on my leg," Finn said. "I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again."

Finn later received treatment for bite injuries at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee.

"I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn't see it," Finn recalled. "The bites really hurt."

The actress did not see the otters before taking a dip in the river. "If I had seen them, I don't think it would have given me pause," she said. "I would have thought, 'Oh, those cute river otters.'"

Finn's other acting credits include the Broadway production of Noah Haidle's play Birthday Candles, in which she appeared opposite Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

