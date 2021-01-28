I'll give you a little [insight into] the inner workings of Key & Peele. Do you remember the "Yo Mamma Has Health Problems" sketch where I'm the Indian doctor, and I'm telling [Jordan's character] that his mother is obese, and she needs to cut back on the sodium in her diet because she has diabetes? And he's like, "Oh yeah? Well, yo mama is so fat…" In that sketch, my name is Dr. Rajeev Gupta. What we used to do is that every single EP in the editing bay had what was known as a "Gupta," which meant that if I pull my "Gupta" on this sketch, nobody can disagree with me and I get my way.