Style Hunter: How to score the on-screen looks you love

Ooh, la la! The ladies of The Bold Type headed to Paris in the season 2 finale, and they certainly dressed for the occasion. While most of the items in Sutton, Kat, and Jane’s Fashion Week wardrobes might not be readily available without access to Scarlet’s fashion closet, Style Hunter has tracked down the originals and some affordable dupes so you can still get their bold style.

Tiny Jane opted for a black Stella McCartney mini (still available in navy) in the season’s Parisian farewell. Pump up the one-shouldered volume yourself with this ruffled take on her look.

Kat wore a gorgeous Gucci suit in a pale brocade for the big event (here’s a similar blazer from the label, in wool), and you, too, can glimmer in champagne jacquard with this shorts ensemble.

Sutton sizzled in a hot pink Alexander McQueen lace minidress with puffed and cuffed long sleeves, and you can still snag it yourself if you’ve got $2,000 to spare! If you can’t put it on the Scarlet card, though, recreate her look in bell-sleeved lace, lace-trimmed velvet, or ruffled jacquard.