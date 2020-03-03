Watch Dex's battle with PTSD boil over in exclusive Stumptown clip

A new case is triggering Dex's PTSD in an exclusive clip from Stumptown's new episode.

On Wednesday's "All Quiet on the Dextern Front," Dex's (Cobie Smulders) attempt to help a mother regain custody of her children brings back memories of an incident from her time serving in Afghanistan, which forces her to confront the reasons behind Benny's death.

In the clip above, a flashback involving a military colleague (played by Fringe's Kirk Acevedo) and an Afghan woman sends Dex into a rage that boils over.

"She’s unlike any character I’ve ever read," Smulders previously said of playing Dex. "I find her very hard to describe, and it’s one of the reasons I’m drawn to her. She’s a bit of a mash of everything: she’s very funny, she’s very closed off, she’s very determined, she’s very flighty, she comes from this tough military background, and she’s unable to hold down anything steady, yet she has this big responsibility of taking care of her younger brother. It’s this messy person who drinks and gambles too much and is not going to show up all the time, but at the same time, she’s inherently good and wants to help others and is quite righteous. It’s exciting to play a fully realized woman, and not just a couple shades of a character."

Watch the clip above.

Stumptown airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: