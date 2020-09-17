ABC reverses course on Stumptown renewal, cancels Cobie Smulders series

"She's unlike any character I've ever read," Smulders told EW ahead of the series premiere. "It was really exciting to me. I find her very hard to describe, and it's one of the reasons I'm drawn to her. She's a bit of a mash of everything: she's very funny, she's very closed off, she's very determined, she's very flighty, she comes from this tough military background, and she's unable to hold down anything steady, yet she has this big responsibility of taking care of her younger brother. It's this messy person who drinks and gambles too much and is not going to show up all the time, but at the same time, she's inherently good and wants to help others and is quite righteous. It's exciting to play a fully realized woman, and not just a couple shades of a character."