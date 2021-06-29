Stuart Damon, patriarch on General Hospital, dies at 84

Stuart Damon, the actor known for playing the fan-favorite character Dr. Alan Quartermaine on General Hospital for more than three decades, has died at 84.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Damon's death Tuesday, tweeting, "On behalf of everyone at #GH, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Stuart Damon's family and all who loved him. Stuart was an absolute legend of our industry and he'll be sorely missed."

The actor's son, Christopher, told ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio that his father had been struggling with renal failure. He added that General Hospital "was [Damon's] favorite place to be. He loved playing Alan and was always so appreciative of that role and that job. It was his passion."

STUART DAMON Stuart Damon in 1980 | Credit: Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Damon appeared on the ABC daytime drama from 1977 to 2013, and also featured on the spin-off Port Charles. Though the character died in 2007, Quartermaine came back as a ghost.

Born in New York City, Damon began his acting career playing the prince in the 1965 movie Cinderella, opposite Lesley Ann Warren. He appeared in shows like The Champions and Space: 1999 before originating the role of Dr. Quartermaine on GH. Port Charles was his true home, though he did leave the show for short stints on As the World Turns and Days of Our Lives.

After seven Daytime Emmy nominations, he finally took home the prize in 1999.

Damon's other TV credits included Diagnosis Murder, Hotel, The New Mike Hammer, and Strong Medicine.

Earlier Tuesday, the soap world learned that Ray MacDonnell, a longtime fixture on All My Children, died at 93.