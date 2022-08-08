Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows dies in car crash while filming

'We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss,' Discovery said in an official statement.

Cars can be thrilling, but also dangerous. Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows died in a fiery crash this weekend while filming a race for Discovery's racing competition show. He was 41.

TMZ was first to break the news of Fellows' death, and Discovery confirmed it by tweeting condolences from the official Street Outlaws account.

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the tweet reads. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

Ryan Fellows in Street Outlaws Memphis Ryan Fellows died in a car crash while filming an episode of 'Street Outlaws: America's Fastest' | Credit: Discovery/YouTube

According to TMZ, the crash occurred outside Las Vegas early Sunday morning. Fellows was racing another driver in the eighth of ninth races planned for that night. Fellows somehow lost control of his car, which rolled and caught fire. Onlookers were unable to get him out of the car in time.

Fellows leaves behind a wife and two children. A GoFundMe page has been created to help them with "the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family."

