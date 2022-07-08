"The shame is so real right now."

Stranger Things Vecna may be terrifying but Jamie Campbell Bower says he still needed help to pee

Vecna may be the scariest thing on two legs in the final season of Stranger Things, but inside that costume is still an actor who occasionally had to pee. Thank god, then, for little pee flaps and a man named Duncan.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the big bad on the hit Netflix series, revealed to Caity Babs on SiriusXM's Octane channel the complicated process of answering nature's call.

"So the bottom half of the suit, sort of waist down is like a pair of trousers that I have to slip on," Bower tells Babs. "Everything else is glued, but the bottom half are trousers, and I have like a flap that like ... that goes from the chest [to] like underneath my buttcrack."

STRANGER THINGS. Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Steve Dietl/Netflix © 2022 Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix

"And it's like — oh poor Duncan Jarman, who fitted the suit on me every day — he'd have to be down there," Bower continued. "And if I needed to pee ... and I have to wear these, you know, I've got this like big hand as well, like these huge fingers. And then on the other side, I've got nails that are glued on. So I can't touch anything without everything f---ing falling apart. So if I need to use the loo, I'm like, 'Duncan, can you just like, un .... ' And then there's like this tiny zip, it's like crotchless pants ... there's not a lot of room."

Bower further explained that someone would have to stand outside the bathroom door so no one else would come in while he was "hovering over the urinal."

"Oh my God," he added. "The shame is so real right now."

See Bower relive his shame in the clip below.

