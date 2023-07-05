Stranger Things stage play 'might hold the key' to season 5

A new teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow has arrived.

The end of Stranger Things is calling back to its beginning in a direct way, and now Netflix is really spelling that out with their upcoming stage play.

A new teaser for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage production that acts as a prequel to the hit streaming series, arrived on Wednesday with a message: "The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next."

We won't be seeing the fifth and final season for a while; production has been on pause due to the Hollywood writers' strike. The First Shadow aims to amp up anticipation that much more, going back to 1959 Hawkins when a young Henry Creel (future Vecna) first arrives in town with his family.

Season 4 already revealed a number of strange things about Henry, including how he used his immense psychic abilities to torment and kill his parents. It also depicted how he would become One, the first of Dr. Brenner's (Matthew Modine) child experiment subjects. The First Shadow expands on his origin story, which will feature younger versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby — characters played on the show by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Sean Astin.

Written by Kate Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer on Stranger Things, The First Shadow will open in London's West End by the end of the year. So we'll have more clues before long.

