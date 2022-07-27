Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being 7½ years sober: 'I am so grateful'

Jamie Campbell Bower, best known for his roles in the fourth season of Stranger Things and the Twilight saga, has opened up about his struggles with addiction and mental illness.

In a two-part Twitter post, the actor revealed that he's been substance-free for nearly a decade, but that years ago he struggled with addiction and, at one point, was even hospitalized.

Bower said, "12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction. Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health. I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life..."

Jamie Campbell Bower 'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell | Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

He added that he's in a better place now and is thankful to have achieved everything he has. "But each day is a chance to start again," Bower wrote. "Atone for mistakes and grow. For anyone who wakes up thinking 'oh God not again' I promise you there's a way. I'm so grateful to be where I am. I'm so grateful to be sober. I'm so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress."

Since he published the post, fans have shared their support and respect for the actor. He joins a number of other celebrities who have opened up about grappling with addiction when they were young, including Hayden Panettiere, Demi Lovato, Drew Barrymore, and Daniel Radcliffe, whom Bower starred alongside in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows.

This wasn't Bower's first time addressing the subject. His 2019 song, "It Gets Better" which he recorded with his band Counterfeit, featured references to mental health and addiction, including the lyrics, "If you've seen the bottom, if you've given up/Believe me, my sister, there is hope for us."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: