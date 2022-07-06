Important dispatch from the Upside Down: Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have just announced both a forthcoming spin-off series and a stage play set within the world of the popular Netflix series.

Both will be produced under the Duffer Brothers' newly launched production company Upside Down Pictures, which is tied to film and TV projects that are part of their overall deal with Netflix. The untitled stage play and the Stranger Things spin-off series, "based on an original idea" by the siblings, are just a couple of the many works they have in development.

Award-winning producers Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader) and Netflix will produce the stage play, set "within the world and mythology" of Stranger Things. Not much else is known about the spin-off series, but the Duffers previously dispelled rumors that it would be centered on any of the core ST cast. The series will be "1000% different" from the original, they said on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast Monday.

Stranger Things 4 Eduardo Franco, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, and Finn Wolfhard in 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Netflix

"I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven spin-off, that there's gonna be a Steve and Dustin spin-off, or that it's another number," Matt said. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different. The most important connective tissue, I would say, is the storytelling sensibility of it."

He continued, "There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we're telling that story," adding that the hope is to "find that right person to pass the baton to while we go on to do new stuff." The brothers said Netflix also remains in the dark about the spin-off's details.

Other Upside Down Pictures projects in development include a live-action TV adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, as well as a long-gestating adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's novel The Talisman. The brothers have teamed up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television for the TV adaptation of The Talisman, which was initially optioned as a film (and then a miniseries, and then a film again) before landing at Netflix.

Spielberg's journey to bring the novel to screen spans three decades. "It's something that I've wanted to see come to theaters for the last 35 years," he told EW in 2018, while discussing his longtime desire to join creative forces with King. "I feel that in the very near future, that's going to be our richest collaboration."

All of Stranger Things season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.

