Will there be casualties in the penultimate season's final two episodes?

Queue up the Kate Bush because things are not looking good for our pals in Hawkins.

The full-length trailer for Stranger Things season 4's two-episode finale comes with a warning: "It might not work out for us this time." That can't be good.

Adding to the ominous vibe of the teaser is Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). "It's over. Now I just want you to watch," he says. The psychic demo-creature then tells Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown): "Your friends have lost."

It's the penultimate season and Netflix split the last two episodes into their own Volume 2, releasing on July 1. Together they run nearly four hours, so basically they are two back-to-back Stranger Things movies. It's clear the stakes are high. Might someone — or several someones — not make it out alive? (You know, for real this time.)

To recap: Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) seemed to restore Eleven's powers by helping her unlock a traumatic memory — the time she opened a portal to the Upside Down. As a kid, she faced Henry Creel, a.k.a. One, the first psychic child to be part of Brenner's secret project. After One massacred nearly everybody at Hawkins Lab, she used everything within her to fight back, cracking open a portal and locking him inside.

In the present, One now goes by Vecna, who's been mutated by the Upside Down after decades of exposure to this parallel dimension. It sounds like it's time for Eleven to face him once more.

"I know you're frightened. You're terribly frightened by what you've seen, but I'm not gonna lie to you," Brenner informs Eleven in the trailer. "Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall."

"He's not going to stop, not until he's taken everyone," Will (Noah Schnapp) tells Mike (Finn Wolfhard), offering fans at least some hope that Will the Wise will actually do something this season.

Stranger Things 4 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things 4, Vol. 2. | Credit: Netflix

We catch glimpses of Eleven in the Upside Down's version of the Creel House, where Vecna resides. We also check in on the Hawkins gang, who have their own plans. Steve (Joe Keery), Eddie (Joe Quinn), Natalie (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) suit up and head to the Creel House in the Upside Down, while Max (Sadie Sink), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Erica (Priah Ferguson) go to the Creel House in their world, presumably so they can communicate with each other on Lite Brites as needed.

Are they totally ill-equipped to handle Vecna or can Eleven save them before bones start snapping?

Watch the trailer above.

Related content: