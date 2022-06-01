It was only a matter of time before we got a Lord of the Rings reference.

All the best quotes from Stranger Things season 4, Vol. 1

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 1 is full of stunning visual moments. From Max (Sadie Sink) fleeing Vecna's mind lair to the tune of Kate Bush's "Running Up that Hill," to the way the camera slowly turns upside down during the bike riding sequence in episode 7, to that badass tracking shot as the Byers boys and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) flee their house while under attack, Stranger Things can be a feast for the ol' peepers. But that's not the only winning thing about it — each season is full of memorable dialogue, too, and this season is no different. Whether it's a line that made you laugh or a monologue that made you cry (I'm looking at you, Hopper), there's a lot of dialogue that will stick with you long after you've recovered from Volume 1. The best quotes from Stranger Things 4 include heartfelt apologies, bleak, end-of-the-world level requests, and yes, even a Lord of the Rings shoutout. To relive those moments and more, take a look below.

On what nerdy freshmen think makes a good girlfriend…

Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), after Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) changes his Latin grade: Now look, I'm not saying that my girlfriend is better than yours, it's just that Suzie's like, a certified genius.

Mike: You do realize that El saved the world twice, right?

Dustin: And yet you still have a C in Spanish.

From "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club"

Stranger Things 4 Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink) in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' | Credit: Netflix

On the pros and cons of Doctor Zhivago…

Robin (Maya Hawke): Oh, I think I found our morning movie! Doctor Zhivago!

Steve (Joe Keery): Ugh, you know I don't do double VHS.

Robin: But it's about doomed love!

Steve: Oh, well, that's relatable.

From "Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse"

Max, summing up the Upside Down's deal…

Max: There are some things worse than ghosts.

From "Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse"

Mike and El (Millie Bobby Brown) really giving us that teen angst…

Mike: You know what I think of you. You're the most incredible person in the world. And you can't let these mouth breathers ruin you. Ruin us. I mean, they're nobodies. They're nobodies. And you're a superhero.

Eleven: Not anymore.

From "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero"

Stranger Things 4 Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) in Netflix's 'Stranger Things'. | Credit: Netflix

That time Murray (Brett Gelman) is not as helpful as he thinks he is…

Murray: I'm not exactly an expert in parenting. But for what little it's worth, I think you did the right thing. The responsible thing. Your children, bless their mischievous souls, they like to get involved. This way, what? They play too much Nintendo, eat too much junk food, smoke some ganja, pound some beers, experiment sexually. I mean really, what's the worst that can happen?

From "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero"

Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser) really pumping Eleven (and all of us) up for the impending interdimensional war in Hawkins…

Owens: There are others who don't believe in you, who think you are the cause. I believe they're wrong. I believe you're the cure.

And…

Eleven: What if I'm not good? What if I'm the monster?

Owens: I don't know you that well, kiddo, but I'm betting the fate of the planet that you're one of the good ones.

From "Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero"

Oh, a reminder that Robin Buckley was an A+ addition to the group last season…

Robin: Okay, I'm warning you right now, I have terrible coordination. It took me six months longer to walk than all the other babies.

From "Chapter Four: Dear Billy"

STRANGER THINGS Eduardo Franco as Argyle in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Eduardo Franco in 'Stranger Things' season 4 | Credit: Netflix

And that Argyle (Eduardo Franco) is one this season…

Jonathan (Charlie Heaton): I think we can figure this out. We just gotta open our minds.

Argyle: Open our minds?! There's an open grave in front of me, man!!

From "Chapter Five: The Nina Project"

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Hopper and Enzo talk escape plans | Credit: Netflix

Hopper (David Harbour) is broken, so we are all broken…

Hopper: And then people started coming into my life, this girl El, and Joyce (Winona Ryder) just happened, and I told myself they needed me. But that wasn't true. That's a lie. They didn't need me. I needed them. I needed them. You were right what you said last night, I knew the risks breaking out of here, but I did it anyway. The minute I sent for Joyce, the minute I sent for her, I sentenced her to death. Just like I did with Sara. Everyone I love, I hurt. See, I was wrong this whole time. I wasn't cursed. I am the curse.

From "Chapter Five: The Nina Project"

The teens will break your heart too…

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin): I didn't really know Patrick (Myles Truitt), so it was easy to just look the other way, I guess. But I did know you. And I'm sorry I wasn't there.

Max: It's not your fault. I disappeared.

Lucas: No, you didn't. I just didn't look hard enough. But I see you now. I see you.

From "Chapter Six: The Dive"

Stranger Things 4 Joseph Quinn plays Eddie Munson, dungeon master of the Hawkins High Hellfire Club, in 'Stranger Things' season 4. | Credit: Netflix

It was only time until Stranger Things brought The Lord of the Rings into it…

Dustin: What say you, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) the Banished?

Eddie: I say, you're asking me to follow you into Mordor, which, if I'm totally straight with you I think is a really bad idea. But uh the Shire, the Shire is burning. So Mordor it is.

Steve: What is Mordor?

From "Chapter Six: The Dive"

Hopper has pulled himself out of that spiral, I repeat…

Hopper: I thought I was put here to pay for what I've done, but I might've been put here for some other reason. Maybe I can, maybe I can still help El, even if it's the last thing I do.

From "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

When Eddie reveals he ships Steve and Nancy…

Eddie: The only reason I came in here was 'cause those ladies came in straight after you. Now, I was too ashamed to be the one who stayed behind. But Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) right there? She didn't waste a second. Not one second. She just dove right in. Now I don't know what happened between you two, but if I were you, I would get her back. 'Cause that, that was as unambiguous a sign of true love as these cynical eyes have ever seen.

From "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

Robin, speaking for all of us…

Robin: Holy s---, this is trippy.

From "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"

