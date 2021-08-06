Eleven prepares to reunite with monsters from her past in Stranger Things season 4 teaser

Things are about to get even stranger in 2022.

On Friday, Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for its supernatural, '80s-set drama Stranger Things, revealing that we'll return to the Upside Down for the show's fourth season next year.

The teaser — which will also air during primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics — also debuted some new footage from the upcoming episodes, intercut with memorable moments scenes previous seasons. In the video, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be heard whispering "It's coming" and "It's almost here." So that's not ominous at all.

While season 3 ended with Jim Hopper's (David Harbour) apparent death, a post-credit scene and previous teases for season 4 confirmed that he actually survived after all. It also appears that Hawkins Laboratory is up and running, with deranged doc Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) hanging out with kids with special abilities.

Stranger Things 4 Credit: Netflix

Production on Season 4 of Stranger Things was underway when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut everything down in March 2020. Production resumed in Georgia last fall.

There's no exact date for the new season as yet but cast additions include Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones) as one of Hopper's Russian captors. Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson have also been upped to series regulars.

Watch the teaser above.