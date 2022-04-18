Finn Wolfhard, now 19, equates the cast's experience to the stars of Harry Potter, who also grew up before our eyes on screen. "As those movies went on, the darker they went. That's kind of where we're at now," Wolfhard says. "Inherently it becomes darker every season. It gets funnier, it gets scarier, it gets more dramatic," he adds. "I think that just comes with all of us growing up and getting older. We're not all going to be in mop top wigs when we're 40 years old, screaming about demogorgons and stuff."