Behold the wonderfully awful haircuts in the official first look at Stranger Things season 4
After three seasons of bizarro mayhem in Hawkins, Ind., season 4 of Stranger Things is going global, taking our teenage (and adult) heroes to California and as far away as Russia. And if Netflix's new first-look photos are any indication, their adventures will look a lot different — and a lot more follicularly awkward — than what we've seen in past installments.
In true Stranger Things fashion, the images leave much to be desired when it comes to hints about season 4's overall mystery. But there are some fun teases, like the fact that Robin (Maya Hawke) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) are visiting Pennhurst Mental Hospital for some reason, and possibly undercover — please tell us we're going back to Nancy's investigative journalism roots!
We also know that Twilight and Mortal Instruments actor Jamie Campbell Bower will appear as Peter Ballard, an orderly who works at the psychiatric hospital, and that Robert Englund's Victor Creel is imprisoned in the hospital for the gruesome murder he committed in his own home back in the 1950s. Are Robin and Nancy chasing leads of their own? More important, what the hell is up with their hair?!
The photos also show us that creepy-ass Creel House chandelier we first saw in a teaser trailer back in September. The Duffers Brothers have said the house is "a super important location," but it seems we'll have to wait a little longer to see what sort of nonsense it'll offer up.
In other photos, we get a good look at new, interestingly banged California girl Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as she reunites with Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Will (Noah Schnapp). Although Joyce (Winona Ryder) moved her family, including Eleven, to the West Coast to get away from all those horrific Hawkins happenings, it's clear she wasn't gonna stay away from her evil-fighting friends for long. After all, if spring break isn't for monster hunting... what's it for?
And is that Suzie's room with that familiar wallpaper that Mike is standing in front of? We can only hope to see Gabriella Grace Pizzolo again and hear more Neverending Story duets!
Finally, it seems that Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and well — and rocking a very intense shaved head! — in Russia, so hopefully we can expect an Eleven/Hopper reunion somewhere down the line.
And Joyce and Murray (Brett Gelman) seem to once again be embarking on a conspiracy-filled journey — have they attempted to track down Hopper? Because that definitely doesn't look like California. And what's with the crashed plane in the background?
You can see the rest of the new season 4 photos below. We'll learn more when the first half of it premieres May 27 on Netflix, but the biggest takeaway today is: Our '80s nerd kids are officially all grown up, and they've got the questionable haircuts to prove it.
