Eleven's ready for Hawkins' new nightmare in first-look photos from the Stranger Things 4 finale
The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are nearly upon us, and Netflix has a new sneak peek at what's in store.
Eight photos from the penultimate season's Volume 2 — consisting of two supersized episodes that together run close to four hours — have arrived with looks at most of the major players.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seemingly has her powers back after unlocking that traumatic memory in Papa's (Matthew Modine) tank, and she now stands with her former handler in the halls of the subterranean government lair. Meanwhile, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) is trying to find said lair.
He rides in the back of a van with Will (Noah Schnapp) as their stoned chauffeurs, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco), shepherd them to save Eleven. Little do they know she doesn't really need saving.
In Russia, we get a shot of Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Murray (Brett Gelman), and their prison guard-turned-pal Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) out from behind bars. But they're trying to wrap their heads around something before them. Hopefully it's not another demogorgon. Or, even worse, that chatty smuggler Yuri (Nikola Djuricko).
The real drama is going on back in Hawkins. Now out of the Upside Down, Eddie (Joe Quinn), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Robin (Maya Hawke) have re-teamed with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), and Erica (Priah Ferguson). They appear to be strategizing what to do about Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the terrors he's inflicting on the town. As Hawkins High's resident dungeon master — and Vecna's unwitting nomenclator — Eddie has some ideas. That book he's lording over sure looks like his guide to the game that's got the town in such an uproar.
We also get an intimate shot of Max and Lucas back in the creepy Creel House. It all seems to lead back there. Are the two finally going to reconcile and get back together?
Even after insights into the season's first volume from series creators the Duffer Brothers, executive producer and director Shawn Levy, and Bower (who can finally disclose the full extent of his role), there are several other lingering questions left to be answered.
Vol. 2, which drops July 1, consists of episodes 408 (1 hour, 25 minutes) and 409 (2 hours, 20 minutes)' which are basically the equivalent of two back-to-back movies. Buckle up!
This article was updated with two additional photos from Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2.
