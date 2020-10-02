Meanwhile in the upside down, Stranger Things season 4 is getting back to work.

Stranger Things season 4 drops next big twist: It's back filming after COVID delays

Stranger Things type TV Show network Netflix

Even in a pandemic, Stranger Things still has surprises in store for its rabid fan base.

The highly anticipated season 4, which once paused production due to complications with the COVID-19 spread, teased its return to filming new episodes with a tweet to kick off the spookiest month of the year.

"Meanwhile in the upside down..." reads the tweet, which was accompanied by an image of a clapboard and a grandfather clock.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the return of David Harbour as Hopper, who was thought to be dead after the explosive events of the season 3 finale but was revealed to be the mysterious "American" captured by Russian operatives. "He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other," the Duffers previously said in a statement. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything… Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

The crew further teased a new story that would send "plotlines into areas outside of Hawkins."

Harbour recently spoke with Total Film to say the Duffers were "always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection" for Hopper. "You’ll be able to look back at season 1 and see a lot of things that happen further down the line that relate to that," he said.

Related content: