Stranger Things reveals Eleven's less-than-sunny California life in season 4

The Byers moved to California to escape Hawkins, but things aren't so bright in the Golden State either.

California isn't so sunny to the young girl with telekinetic powers.

A new video reveal for Stranger Things season 4, released on Netflix's designated Stranger Things Day on Saturday, shows what life is like for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) in the Golden State.

Ms. Byers moved her family (and Eleven) to Cali to escape all the awfulness of Hawkins, Ind., but there's still awfulness to be had. Eleven isn't exactly Ms. Popular. She's clearly been tracking the days as she writes a letter to Mike (Finn Wolfhard), while bullies lodge spitballs at her face during school hours. But fortunately, Spring Break is upon them.

Unfortunately, there are bigger things in store for Eleven. Joyce gets a Russian doll in the mail, no doubt a nod to Hopper's (David Harbour) whereabouts; and then their house gets swarmed by a bunch of mysterious government people. And, of course, it wouldn't be a conspiracy without good ol' Murray (Brett Gelman) snooping about.

We also get a new look at Booksmart actor Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Jonathan's new best friend a stoner pizza delivery boy for Surfer Boy Pizza.

This is the latest small tease for Stranger Things season 4 in lieu of a full-length trailer.

Fans previously saw the return of Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin "Papa" Brenner, hinting that Eleven will probably have to face her traumatic past. Another teaser revealed the creepy Creel House, the haunted manor where, years earlier, a man named Victor Creel seemingly killed his family. Might the Upside Down have something to do with it?

Stranger Things 4 Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in 'Stranger Things 4' | Credit: Netflix

"I think I have the best storyline," Harbour said of his story line in Russia at this year's New York Comic Con. "And then you'll see a lot more layers about Eleven and Brenner and the institution and what she went through and is going through that relates to this narrative coming back. And then there's this new Creel House thing, which is this new element of a situation in Hawkins, which of course all relates."

"We start to really uncover these truths that we've only hinted at before," the actor added.

Stranger Things season 4 will premiere sometime in 2022.

