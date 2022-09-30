Maybe the video in question got lost in the Upside Down?

If anyone should know that what happens in your DMs doesn't always stay in your DMs, it's Noah Schnapp.

Now the situation's reversed, and The Bachelor's Hannah Godwin is the one leaking details of a direct message exchange with the teen.

"@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" Godwin, 27, wrote on a TikTok video suggesting the Will Byers actor didn't follow through on a promise he made.

Noah Schnapp; Hannah Godwin Noah Schnapp; Hannah Godwin | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Set to Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl," Godwin jumped on the spoken-word-confessional trend and told a 60-second story about the video swap that wasn't.

"I opened Instagram, and I said 'Yo, who just slid in my DMs?'" the Bachelor season 23 contestant says in the sing-songy cadence of the trend. "And it is Noah Schnapp. He said, 'Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It's her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying hi?'"

In the video, Godwin says she agreed, but she had a request of her own. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video?'"

According to the video, Schnapp's response was affirmative: "He said 'I gotchu.'"

But according to Godwin, Schnapp did not, in fact, got'er.

"So I woke up and I made a video the next morning," the TikTok continues. "Then I sent it to him. He said 'This is perfect.' I said 'Awesome,' and I never got a video back."

Godwin does understand about the demands on a Netflix actor's time: "It's okay. Maybe he was busy. Who knows? But we are still waiting on a video."

The video didn't take long to reach Schnapp, who popped up in the comments section to write, "What?? I'm sending it rn who's it for," to which Hannah replied that her people would reach out to his people.

As if that wasn't enough of a reality TV/altered reality TV crossover, Godwin's fiancé Dylan Barbour, a Bachelorette season 15 contestant, added his own two cents in the comments with a succinct, "Noah what's good bro."

Representatives for Godwin and Schnapp didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment, but you can watch the TikTok for yourself right here:

