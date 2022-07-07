Can't blame a girl for trying ...

Stranger Things Noah Schnapp becomes Doja Cat's wingman, helps her slide into costar Joseph Quinn's DMs

Summertime makes us all thirsty... even pop superstars.

Doja Cat, for instance, is fully parched when it comes to Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn and has been trying to get Will Byers, aka Noah Schnapp, to help her grease the gears of love.

Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp, Joseph Quinn (from left) Doja Cat, Noah Schnapp, and Joseph Quinn | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; David Fisher/Shutterstock

Doja's lustful gaze of Quinn, who plays bewigged fan-fave Eddie Munson, dropped with the first half of the final season, when the "Kiss Me More" singer sent off this salvo into the internet:

After noting the Brit's s---like fineness — and presumably consuming the final episodes of the series — Doja entered the chat of a Joseph Quinn fan page on July 6:

Just when you thought Doja might just have been playing around, Schnapp snapped off, posting this TikTok in which La Cat is openly trying to slide up in them British thespian DMs. The video was set (naturally) to Doja's own 2020 track "Boss Bitch."

"Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," Doja asks, quickly adding, "Wait no. Does he have a gf?"

How responsible and considerate of her. Schnapp then advises the Grammy-winner to slide into Quinn's DMs — well, duh, Noah! If she could find his socials she woulda been done that.

"He doesn't have a DM to slide in," she laments. Here, Schnapp acts like the wingman of the gods, sending along a link to Quinn's Instagram page with a heartfelt, "Right here ma'am."

Chuck Woolery, take a damn seat — Noah Schnapp is out here making the real love connections.

Will anything come of this social media affair? Only time ... and probably Noah Schnapp's Tik Tok will tell.

