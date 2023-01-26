The Nielsen numbers are in — and the Upside Down is on top.

Stranger Things was the most streamed TV show of 2022 ('cause duh)

Out of all the content across movies and TV in 2022, audiences streamed Stranger Things the most — which isn't all that surprising considering how Joseph Quinn became a global superstar immediately after his season 4 debut in it.

The hit Netflix series also topped the Nielsen streaming charts last year. Subscribers of the streaming platform collectively watched 52 billion minutes of the show. The first seven episodes of season 4 — dubbed Part 1 — premiered May 27 on Netflix. The final two installments dropped July 1.

This is the highest total Nielsen has recorded since lockdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic created an environment that led us to watch 57.1 billion minutes of NBC's The Office in 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things'

NCIS (38.1 billion minutes), Cocomelon (37.8 billion minutes), Ozark (31.3 billion minutes), and the Disney+ film Encanto (27.4 billion minutes) round out the top 5 most streamed programs of 2022.

Nielsen's numbers get more specific. For instance, Netflix's Wednesday was the third-most-watched original streaming title of the year (18.6 billion minutes), behind Stranger Things and Ozark. Cobra Kai (16.7 billion minutes) and Bridgerton (14 billion minutes) round out that chart's top 5.

Behind Encanto, the top streamed movies of 2022 are: Turning Red on Disney+ (11.427 billion minutes), Sing 2 on Netflix (11.347 billion minutes), Moana on Disney+ (8.629 billion minutes), and The Adam Project on Netflix (6.141 billion minutes).

You can see Nielsen's full breakdown here.

It'll be a while before fans get their Stranger Things fix. Season 5, the show's final season, won't start filming for a few more months, which means we can expect a mid-to-late 2024 premiere.

