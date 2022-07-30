"I'd like to make an announcement that Metallica is now a five-piece."

Eddie Munson lived to shred another day — backstage at Lollapalooza, anyway.

At a crucial moment in the Stranger Things season 4 finale, Eddie busted out an epic rendition of Metallica's 1986 heavy-metal classic "Master of Puppets." And now Joseph Quinn, who plays sweet, doomed Eddie, has jammed with the masters of puppets themselves.

"Thank you so much for letting us use the track," a visibly thrilled Quinn told the quartet as they lounged backstage at the Chicago music festival.

Lead singer James Hetfield immediately shot back, "Thanks for doing it justice."

Quinn, who told EW that he's been playing the guitar since childhood, explained why it was so significant for him to meet the metal gods who created his character's show-stopping moment.

"It's all I was listening to for two years," he said. "I feel very connected to you guys."

The feeling was mutual. Since the episode dropped on July 1, "Master of Puppets" has enjoyed new life (unlike Eddie — RIP!), landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and climbing into the top 40. And beyond that, Hetfield is a longtime Stranger Things aficionado.

"I'm a big fan of it, have been since season 1," he told Quinn. "My kids and I, it's been a bonding experience for us."

After their sit-down chat, the group then invited Quinn to the tuning room for a jam session.

"I'm a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson," he warned them before jumping in and playing shoulder to shoulder with Hetfield.

He clearly passed the test, leading drummer Lars Ulrich to joke, "I'd like to make an announcement that Metallica is now a five-piece."

After their session, the band surprised Quinn with a custom B.C. Rich guitar identical to the one he played in the show, and Quinn dropped to his knees in supplication as they handed it over.

When he started to strap it around his neck, the group offered to sign it, and he whipped it off and handed it over right away.

On Thursday, Metallica closed out their opening-night Lollapalooza set by projecting the now-famous Stranger Things scene of Eddie's last stand on the stage behind them while they tore through "Master of Puppets" to the delight of the crowd.

Stranger Things season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Watch Quinn meet Metallica below.

