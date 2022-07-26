There's a lot of love out there for Eddie Munson on Stranger Things 4. And thank God for Joseph Quinn, who got out of an unfortunate situation because of it.

Sitting down for his very first late-night talk show appearance on The Tonight Show, Quinn told host Jimmy Fallon he almost didn't make it.

"I was held up at immigration yesterday," Quinn said. "Ever been to secondary?" That would be Secondary Inspection that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer directs someone to an interview area. "It was not so fun."

"I was taken into, I guess you could call it more of a dungeon," the actor continued. "And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States, sir?' I said, 'I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.' And he didn't believe me."

Joseph Quinn THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Joseph Quinn appears on 'The Tonight Show' with host Jimmy Fallon | Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Quinn recalled another officer looking at him before turning to the interviewer and saying, "Leave Eddie alone!" Quinn starred on Stranger Things 4 as new character Eddie Munson, the teenage metalhead and Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master who gets blamed for all the Vecna killings in Hawkins.

Quinn says the following conversation transpired: "And then [the interviewer] said, 'Who are you?' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't know.' And [his colleague was] like, 'It's Eddie from Stranger Things!' And he was like, 'You're Eddie Munson?' I was like, 'Kind of.' He was like, 'Do you come back next season?' I said, 'Um, I don't know,' and he said, 'You better,' and gave me my passport."

"The power of Eddie Munson," Fallon said.

Quinn's been getting a lot of attention for his part on Stranger Things, including from Metallica, whose "Master of Puppets" song was sampled in a scene involving Eddie shredding guitar in the Upside Down. And also Doja Cat, who wanted to slide into his DMs.

Spoilers ahead from Stranger Things 4. The 28-year-old British rising star told EW he took a shot of tequila in the camera truck after his last day of filming and then cried his eyes out. Initially, he didn't know for certain that his character would be killed off in season 4.

"I wasn't optioned for another season, so I had a suspicion that they had something planned," he said. "I was a little gutted 'cause I thought that if I worked hard enough they might bring me back for another season, but that didn't work. So, yeah, I was kind of gutted that I was only there for one season, but to be part of it in any capacity is still pretty great."

Stranger things have happened on Stranger Things, but for now, no one tell those immigration officers that anything is set in stone.